Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame to induct four 'exceptional' women

had a profound impact on Connecticut ever since moving to Hartford to earn her master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Hartford where she excelled in track and field. She used her athletic abilities, collaboration skills and passion to start the first Black female basketball and softball team in Connecticut, the Tigerettes, and led the team to a victory their very first season. She inspired hundreds of girls and women, especially Black girls, and women, to realize their athletic potential. Her passion to help others carried through her 30+ year journey of being a mentor in supporting the needs of mentally challenged children in schools throughout Hartford. Although Cora Lee passed on August 3, 2010, her mark on the involvement of Black females in sports has been profound.







“We have an exceptional program this year,” said Sarah Smith Lubarsky, Executive Director, CWHF. “We are thrilled to honor these amazing women, who have not only achieved great personal success in their sport but have also carved easier paths for women and girls to follow. In this 50th Anniversary year of Title IX, it is appropriate that we recognize the progress that has been made and highlight the achievements of these extraordinary women.”