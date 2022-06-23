Connecticut is one of the worst states for summer road trips: Report

With a total score of 38.48, Connecticut is among the five states with the fewest scenic byways.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With summer finally here, and the spread of COVID-19 slowing down due to vaccines, 80% of families are starting to plan vacations and road trips, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics to find the most fun and pocket-friendly road trip destinations. Connecticut comes in as 49 on that list.

With a total score of 38.48, Connecticut is among the five states with the fewest scenic byways. It also has a safety ranking of 18, a cost ranking of 42, and an activity ranking of 47.

To compile the rankings, WalletHub looked at three key dimensions for each state: cost, safety, and activities. Connecticut is not known for having national parks, although there are state parks nor is the state known for having huge amusement parks like Disneyland, Six Flags, or Hersheypark. The state also experiences a fair amount of traffic along the interstates. The gas average currently sits at $4.90.

When planning, choosing where to go can be the difficult part.

Trip factors include considering the rising gas prices since the national average has grown to over $4 per gallon. They also must consider the price of food and activities at the vacation spot of choice. All these components contribute to the $751 million Americans spend on leisure travel every year.

