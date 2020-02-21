CT Flower and Garden show in Hartford this weekend

Happening Friday-Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center!

HARTFORD, Conn. — Need an early dose of spring?

Inside the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, hundreds of landscape architects and gardeners from across the state and country are showing off their creations.

The Connecticut Flower and Garden Show is taking place today through Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford!

This year’s winner for best in show: a beautiful spring scene with a wraparound porch, manicured lawn, pond, chicken coop, and a pickup packed with tulips.

If you’re looking to try something a little less intimidating in your own yard or kitchen, the experts say to just relax.

“The flowers will do the job for you, you just pick the flowers, and people will think it’s beautiful because the flowers are beautiful,” says Blue Ribbon Winner, Donna Nowak.

There are also gardening workshops this weekend and if you’d rather just shop you can do that too. The burlap prints from Elliebug Creations are just some of the thousands of items ready for you to take home.

And even if you’re not looking for retail therapy or to rebuild your backyard it’s a great stop if you’re dreaming of warmer weather.

There will be hundreds of displays, vendors, horticulture experts, and prizes for top flowers and gardens.