CT State Police Trooper commended for saving limo driver's life on the highway

Trooper Matthew Cerri provided CPR to a limo driver who suffered a medical condition Friday morning on the highway.

WINDSOR, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police Trooper is being hailed as hero for jumping in to save a limo driver who suddenly could not breathe.

The entire incident was captured on police body cam footage.

It took place last Friday shortly after 6:30 a.m. when troopers responded to I-91 north in Windsor for a report of a limo driver who suddenly had a medical emergency.

The limo was stopped in the HOV lane of which it had been traveling in.

Two people were inside the limo and they unlocked the car so Trooper Matthew Cerri can give CPR to the man using a bag valve mask to help him breathe.

"I felt for the man's pulse and he didn't have a pulse and he wasn't breathing so I pulled him out of the car and then just started CPR," said Trooper Cerri.

An ambulance then arrived and the man had a faint pulse but still was not able to breathe on his own.

The paramedic and EMT told Trooper Cerri they both needed to be with the patient to monitor his care, so they asked if Trooper Cerri can drive the ambulance to Hartford Hospital.

Without a doubt, he hopped in the driver's seat and turned on the sirens.

"I know I wanted this man to get the best care he possibly could and Hartford Hospital was where that care could've gone the extra mile and I just knew at that point, I needed to do it and I needed to go," added Trooper Cerri.

The limo driver was admitted to the ICU where he is still being cared for.

It just happened Trooper Cerri had just graduated from the academy in August of last year and this was his first CPR he has done on the job.

"To know that he has another fighting chance at life is anything that I could ever ask for and that's what I signed up to do," added Trooper Cerri.

