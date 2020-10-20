Family First: Co-parenting during the pandemic

Never easy – even when the world is normal.

Divorce and coparenting?

Never easy – even when the world is normal.

But lately? Ask divorce attorney Renee Bauer and she’ll tell you it's been challenging.

The Hamden based attorney, admits that co-parenting in a pandemic is tough.

But fighting with an ex over your children in a pandemic? Tougher – mainly because the words ‘see you in court’ aren’t applicable

According to Bauer, " Because the courts have not been operational for so long....parents have had to work together in order to figure out what to do, because there is nowhere to go."

So, it’s given ex-couples a chance to prove they can get along – by being flexible. Bauer says - stick to your parenting plan – and communicate in unison – and when it comes to distance learning