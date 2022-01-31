Diabetes risk for Black people is higher

Simple steps can reduce your chances of developing Type II diabetes

HARTFORD, Conn. — The numbers are alarming. For every White person who gets diabetes, 1.6 Black people get it.

And, even more concerning, Black people are more likely to develop complications.

How is that possible? And what can be done to change these statistics?

Dr. Brittny Howell, a vascular surgeon out of Southbury, says it’s a combination of genetic factors that can cause the disease, and environmental factors including political environment, community structure, and quality of healthcare.

According to diabetes.org the difference between Type I and Type II is that with Type I diabetes it is an autoimmune condition and your body can’t make insulin anymore, whereas with Type II your body develops an insulin resistance.

Dr. Howell said Type II diabetes is completely preventable with a few lifestyle changes. The first tip for preventing the condition is to see your primary care doctor regularly.

“Our healthcare system is set up such that primary care doctors are really the gatekeepers to our healthcare so by seeing a primary care doctor regularly you afford yourself the opportunity to get really important screening exams that can detect rising blood sugar before a diagnosis.”

Her second suggestion is to walk more often, she said that Black people tend not to walk as often as their White counterparts and that can lead to the condition.

“Walking is vital to diabetes prevention,” she said. She stressed the importance of walking around 10,000 steps a day, which is about 5 miles.

“It’s important to note that you don’t have to walk all five miles at once. Walking during the day, during your work, and during your chores does count towards those 10,000 steps.”

Her final tip is to drink plenty of water. “Swap out your favorite beverage.”

She said in general Americans tend to get the majority of their sugar from beverages, “so if you swap out those sodas, sweet teas, or energy drinks for water you’re off to a great start to preventing diabetes.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.