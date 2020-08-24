Family First: Tips to relax your child's anxiety

With kids (and parents) feeling a lot of amplified stress this back-to-school season, what can you for yourself, and your kids, to alleviate the tension? Christina Dufour of “The Carnelian Connection” knows all about stress relief and mindfulness – she teaches it to corporate groups and students young and old.



She suggests for you to “pay attention to how we’re perceiving things – so one technique you can use is to choose your perception – choose to look at this as an adventure- that life is uncertain, and the environment, not having control, is the nature of life itself.”