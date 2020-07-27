Family First: Family First: Art school finds a new way to teach

Creating virtual engagement

SHELTON, Conn. — In today’s Family First, Hannah Perry of “The Giggling Pig”, has always been a blessing to parents – as the owner of the art studio in Shelton and Bethel, she would normally be taking care of students for hours at a time, during the summer, for camp, giving parents a much needed break.

But with the Covid19 pandemic, things changed – camps were limited if not cancelled, leaving parents with a quarantine quandary. What to do? She evolved her business, taking her lessons online to Zoom , where she and her art teachers can teach – and interact with kids learning to be creative.