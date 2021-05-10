FOX61 Family First: Fostering a child

At any given time, 4,000 kids in Connecticut are in the foster care system, and 600 of them need a home.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hundreds of kids in Connecticut are looking for a family to put them first. May is National Foster Care Month, and the good folks at Wheeler are working tirelessly to find children foster homes in central and eastern Connecticut.

One of Wheeler’s foster care specialists said, at any given time, 4,000 kids in Connecticut are in the foster care system, and 600 of them need a home.

“From that 600, most are teenagers, over 95 percent are 13 and older,” said Allison Casinghino, a foster care specialist for Wheeler, “so there’s a huge, huge push for teens.”

Why teenagers?

Two reasons: One, the Department of Children and Families often handles the youngest cases, but Casinghino said teenagers are more likely to be overlooked anyway.

“There’s a stigmatism, or a thought, that teens are older and maybe we can’t, or we won’t have as much of an impact, or we don’t have as much time with them,” she said.

The second reason: Fostering is a huge commitment, which is why, two to four times a year, Wheeler offers a ten-week, 30-hour course for people who are interested to learn more about what it takes, and Casinghino said there’s no obligation.

“It really puts you in the place of how a social worker in the foster care field would feel, how a foster child feels, or a biological family feels,” Casinghino said, “it gives you different perspectives through a very interactive course and it helps you to get the knowledge to make that informed decision.”

Some foster families have found the process so rewarding that they come back again, and again, Allison said a couple named John and Brian are fostering for the sixth time.

“They came back, specifically, probably after a 15-year break to help children that identify as LGBTQ and their child that they have in their home is thriving,” she said.

Their story also underscores why Wheeler needs a diverse group of foster parents.

“You can be married, you can be single, we welcome all races, sexual orientations, cultures, religions because our kids are so diverse,” Casinghino said.

If you’re interested, you can visit wheelerhealth.org/foster for more information.

