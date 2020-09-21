Family First: Furniture for virtual learning

HARTFORD, Conn — If your children are now back to school….at home – where they are learning is almost as important as what they are learning. It’s left parents with some interior decorating decisions to make virtual learning easier for kids.
Furniture choices like adjustable height desks and swivel chairs add comfort for kids while accommodating multiple kids at a work station – with outlets nearby for laptops and other equipment. Sit em up and keep them close by, and make sure they’re focused and not fidgeting.