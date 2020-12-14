Family First: Hanging out with Virtual Santa

But for the folks behind “Santa: The Experience” – thanks to technology and social distancing – you and the big guy can still be tight.

This year you can Zoom up north – virtually, in Santatheexperience.com - you can have a personal tour of the North Pole, and a full meet and greet with jolly ol’ St. Nick. Your child will talk to Santa, and Santa will be 'armed' with information that you provide about your kid - guaranteed to keep your kids believing in Santa Claus!