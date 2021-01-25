Family First: Pandemic parenting hack for midday bath time

Getting the kids in the bath midday means you get to take a little break too.

HARTFORD, Conn — Parents are spending a lot more time at home and a lot more time with their children these days. If you can relate, perhaps you’ve found yourself running out of ways to entertain the kids. That’s where Natasha Burton, freelance parenting and lifestyle writer, and editor found herself.

“My kids haven’t been in school since March,” says Burton.

“We haven’t had babysitters so it’s just me during the day. My husband is here working from home and he’s amazing but I’m the person on point for a solid 9 to 10 hours."

During the daily shuffle, she discovered a great way to have some fun with her two children and unwind a bit herself: the bathtub! Burton now calls midday bath time her greatest parenting hack!

“My kids love being in the bath. They don’t like getting out! I realized that in the middle of the day when there’s that lull and I’m like ‘oh my gosh how am I going to make it from lunch to dinner?’…just throw in the bath!”

It’s that simple! Plus, getting the kids in the bath midday means you get to take a little break too. Burton admits she’s often taking that time to unwind, mindlessly scroll down her Instagram feed (nothing wrong with that!) or just grab a glass of or snack to enjoy.

“I’m right there with the kids but I have second to take a mental beat where I’m not ‘on’.”

Not only does she get a break, but the bath has also evolved from what used to feel like a chore, to a creative outlet for her kids.

“My daughter is really into pompoms in the bath. We have a big basket of pompoms and she’s like ‘let’s do a pompom bath’ and I’m thinking..Okay! I wouldn’t have done that”