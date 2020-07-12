Family First: Understanding sleep regressions

Parents know because suddenly it becomes difficult to put your child down for a nap, or your baby will start to wake in the middle of the night.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s a struggle many parents of little ones go through: Getting your baby to fall asleep and stay asleep, so YOU can get some sleep! Sleep regressions can make the effort more challenging, but as Norwalk-based baby and child sleep consultant Alison Bevan explains, regressions are all about progress!

“I see regressions in sleep tied to developmental milestones like rolling, crawling, walking. Major cognitive leaps” says Bevan.

She explains that life changes can also trigger a regression. Illness, teething, starting daycare, or the birth of a sibling. Parents know because suddenly it becomes difficult to put your child down for a nap, or your baby will start to wake in the middle of the night.

While every baby different, there is an age when regressions commonly appear. Bevan says her phone starts to ring around 4 months of age.

“There’s a tremendous amount of brain development that happens at around 4 months and the child’s sleep starts to become more adult-like,” says Bevan.

That means babies start to go through more arousals during the night. Adults do this all the time; the difference is these arousals don’t disrupt our sleep. Babies wake and are often startled by their surroundings and can’t independently fall back asleep because they rely on soothing techniques from parents to do so, explains Bevan.

Bevan says early on, it is all about survival.

“With very young babies I just encourage parents to do whatever works to get through it until the child is a little bit closer to 6 months of age”

From there, if you’re ready to intervene, find an approach that works best for your family. Know that you have options.