Family First: Teaching business skills to young entrepreneurs

With an eye towards developing dreams earlier than undergraduate studies, 24 students are learning about taking a business dream and turning it into a reality.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — School is in session at Southern Connecticut State University, but these students don’t fit the collegiate mold just yet.

They’re young, and that's the point according to Youth Entrepreneurs founder Laquita Joyner-McGraw.

“They’re putting together a business plan from start to finish," explained Joyner-McGraw, "They’ll have a mission statement, a vision statement, a business idea – this program is specifically geared towards minorities in New Haven.”

When the session is over, it’s not. Then these young entrepreneurs go into the real world and get some on-the-job training by shadowing real entrepreneurs in the city.

“We incorporate social issues with entrepreneurship – and collide them together so they’re learning how to become social entrepreneurs," said Joyner-McGraw.

You can learn more about the 6-week program, paid for by grants and support from the city, here.

