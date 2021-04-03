It’s been a tough year to parent… And a tough year to be a kid

A Connecticut child psychologist talks about the pandemic changing family's lives as they knew it and how to cope.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Pandemic life is taking a toll on kids, Ridgefield-based psychologist Melanie Pearl treats children and sees it every day.

The PHD, NCSP, HSPP, & psychologist says “the biggest things we are seeing across-the-board are increased anxiety and depression— withdrawal and avoidance come with both.“

Pearl says substance use and suicide rates have also jumped during the pandemic. While data is new and emerging it’s likely under-reported she says. “This is a big one for having lost reliable reporters. It is often a teacher who makes the first call, and children aren’t getting to school as much, so we suspect much higher rates of child abuse and neglect than we are even aware of at this time.“

Pearl says don’t hesitate to follow up on red flags and reach out for help.

Coming up on nearly one year of the tragedy that is Covid, has exhausted everyone’s coping systems

And parents may be noticing uncharacteristic outbursts in their kids from irritability, to difficulty concentrating and frustration— things that make daily life harder.

Pearl says, “something I say to parents all the time is, all feelings are OK, all behaviors are not. It’s OK to be upset and frustrated… It’s not OK to throw the phone at your brother or kick the family dog.”

Because much of the routine that was life pre-pandemic; such as school, clubs, dinner, & bedtimes, no longer exists Pearl suggests rebuilding predictability. Set up expectations your kids can count on whether it be family dinner or movie night. She also says to check those boxes for self-care. Enough sleep. Exercise. Covid safe social time. Family communication.

Pearl says, “it’s OK to say to our children I don’t know but we are in this together and I am still taking care of you. That gives us some permission to be less than perfect, which is healthy anyway, and it’s a model for your children of ‘we don’t always have the answers but we can keep going."

For more information click here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.