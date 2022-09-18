x
Family

Lyman Orchards voted among top 10 apple picking spots in U.S.

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield was voted the ninth best apple picking spot in the U.S., according to Yelp.
Credit: FOX61
Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is preparing for their peak business season during the fall months.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Fall lovers, get ready to change into your coziest sweaters and pick some apples. A Connecticut orchard was voted one of the best spots in the U.S. for this turning of the season tradition. 

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield was voted the ninth best apple picking spot in the U.S., according to Yelp.

This family-friendly orchard allows you to pick your own fruit, and has a farmers market, as well as sunflower and corn mazes, according to Lyman Orchard's website

Apple season at Lyman Orchards lasts 12 weeks, from mid-August to mid-November. 

Overlooking the Connecticut River Valley, the orchard is considered one of the largest apple orchards in Connecticut with apple trees on 200 acres. 

