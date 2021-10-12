Mystic Aquarium brings the holiday spirit with some help for the community

If visitors bring a nonperishable food item to the aquarium on Friday night, they’re going to gain free admission as part of Mystic’s Festival of Lights.

STONINGTON, Conn. — The Mystic Aquarium getting in on the holiday fun in a big, big way.

If visitors bring a nonperishable food item to the aquarium on Friday night, they’re going to gain free admission as part of Mystic’s Festival of Lights.

“Not only are we focused on the animals here at Mystic Aquarium, but we're also a people organization, so helping out our community by providing meals to other families within our community. It's just a great way to give back to those less fortunate than us,” said aquarium spokesperson, Kyle Rabeneck.

If guests visit a little bit later in the season between Christmas and New Year’s, families can celebrate Winterfest at the aquarium.

“People don’t really know this but Santa Claus actually vacations here at the Mystic Aquarium, so he will be around here with his diving elves, they really loved to dive,” said Rabeneck.

Families are heading to the Mystic Aquarium this weekend, tickets will start around $30.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.