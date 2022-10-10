Crowds flock to Pumpkintown USA in East Hampton

Dropping pandemic protocols lifts visitor numbers at the family-owned East Hampton attraction

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — As the leaves go from green to orange and the air turns crisp, people from all over the state are visiting Pumpkintown USA, with a higher turnout than the past two years.

“We’re right in the midst of it, it’s fantastic,” said Dan Peszynski, the affable owner of Pumpkintown USA.

Peszynski, whose family has owned Pumpkintown for 51 years, (along with their garden center and hardware store Paul’s and Sandy’s Too) is especially grateful this season with no more pandemic protocols that hampered the business for the past two seasons.

Peszynski said they have welcomed the fact the famed “Pumpkintown Village”— a sprawling town green scene of pumpkin characters, is fully open again.

“Going through the pandemic was tough with the social distancing aspect and we couldn’t open the village a couple of years ago. It was a tough time and now as we’re coming out of the pandemic people are able to enjoy Pumpkintown,” he said.

For so many families in the area, Pumkintown provides an Autumn escape that’s been going on for generations.

“It’s tradition and new tradition. You will see every age here, every generation, friends and family, it’s for everyone,” Alexa Cascio, who has been working at Pumpkintown for the better part of six years said.

Peszynski added that for the October season of 2022, which lasts seven weeks this year, they expect over 25,000 people to visit the 90-acre property. Compare that to the pandemic years of 2020 which had just four thousand visitors, and 2021 which had about 16,000 visitors.

“It’s that time of year,” said Peszynski, “we have beautiful weather, that nice crisp fall feel, it’s good.”

Pumpkintown USA stays open through October 31st. For more information click https://www.pumpkintown.com/

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

