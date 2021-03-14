Ready to spring forward? Sleep expert helps make the transition easier and even your littlest dreamers.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Ready to spring forward on Sunday? Your little ones may need some help. Marietta Paxon is a licensed marriage and family therapist, sleep trainer and mother of four who founded Little Dreamers, a baby sleep consulting business that helps families, especially mothers get the sleep they need to be healthy and thriving for their family.



She started her company after navigating sleep with her four children, including twins. Paxson says she found out firsthand how quickly a mom's world can crumble when the basic need for sleep isn’t met. She says it’s now her mission to help every family sleep better and feel better.