'Find Your Vibe' campaign to continue into fall after successful summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday that the Connecticut Office of Tourism is extending the 'Find Your Vibe' tourism campaign, which was launched this summer.

The launch of the new campaign will highlight activities across Connecticut during the fall season.

According to a location data company, Arrivalist, Connecticut ranked number one in the nation for increased growth for overnight roundtrips this summer, a surge of 10.6% year over year.

“This summer’s ‘Find Your Vibe’ campaign exceeded our expectations and brought a fresh new energy to tourism in Connecticut,” Lamont said in a statement. “The fall campaign is just as exciting and continues to highlight the historic and charming qualities that Connecticut does so well, while also capturing the energy, vibrancy, and diversity of the state’s natural beauty and abundant fall activities. From our renowned foliage to a day at the fair wandering through some of the state’s amazing corn mazes to enjoying world-class culinary experiences, there is nothing like autumn in Connecticut.”

The $1.2 million campaign will feature a mix of media to reach more people and internationally. This includes new displays in Grand Central Station, in-flight video on JetBlue on targeted flights, including all those into New York City, Boston, and Connecticut, and in/out of Florida, as well as all domestic flights, takeovers of the large digital billboards in the new Moynihan Train Hall in Penn Station in New York City and Hyper-targeted video in taxis in New York City.

“The fall season is one of a kind in Connecticut,” Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said in a statement. “This campaign reflects the many unique opportunities so well, from unexpected ways to see the breathtaking foliage above in a hot air balloon to touring the colors on an ATV. There is no shortage of outdoor adventures across the state whether your preference is the shoreline or the hills, including music festivals and world-class polo matches. For those who enjoy an arts and culture experience, Connecticut has many award-winning theater performances during the season as well as film festivals and multicultural celebrations. If you are looking for a slower pace, take a stroll through our premier wine vineyards to enjoy the beauty of the state followed by a sampling of our international cuisines, which boasts several Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winning chefs and restaurants.”

The Connecticut tourism website also revamped its design in June and in the first three months reported increased traffic of 15% over 2021 with 2.4 million visits.

