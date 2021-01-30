Float tank: one way to relieve stress

They say by laying in their sensory deprivation float tanks, you can ‘turn off’ your mind and de-stress.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — How’s this for a stress-free activity?

Float inside a tank on top of 10 inches of water with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt dissolved into it – so you float along effortlessly on the surface of the warm water.

Interesting?

Ripple Float and Wellness center on Temple Street in New Haven says that by laying in their sensory deprivation float tanks, you can ‘turn off’ your mind and de-stress. They also say it helps muscle recovery, stress recovery, pain relief, and gives you a chance to explore your consciousness.