Three Connecticut chefs, restaurants named as semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

West Hartford’s Peruvian restaurant CoraCora is nominated for outstanding restaurant for a second year in a row.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 restaurant and chefs awards – including three from Connecticut.

The coveted awards recognize chefs, restaurants, bakers, bars, restaurant groups and more in what are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world.

The three semifinalists from Connecticut are up for outstanding restaurant and best chef in the northeast.

West Hartford’s Peruvian restaurant CoraCora– whose chef Macarena Ludena was named a semifinalist in 2022 – was once again touted among the outstanding restaurants in the United States. The restaurant, located at 162 Shield Street in West Hartford, was a semifinalist in the same category in 2022.

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated as a Semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant for the second consecutive year,” said Grecia Ludena, owner of Coracora, adding, “As the only Peruvian restaurant and the sole CT restaurant, we are grateful to the James Beard Foundation to include us in such talented company.”

“We put so much love, care, and Peruvian culture into everything we do – from our from-scratch dishes, to the service we provide, the cocktails we create, and the quality of ingredients we select -- that the acknowledgement is beyond exciting for the entire Coracora team – a team without whom this would not have been possible,” said Macarena Ludena, Head Chef of Coracora.

Meanwhile, Christian Hunter of Community Table in Washington and Renee Touponce, executive chef of the Port of Call in Mystic were nominated for the Best Chef: Northeast award.

Hunter is a native of Lexington, Kentucky who took over the kitchen at Community Table in 2020. According to his biography on the restaurant’s website, he previously cooked at Relais & Châteaux’s Lake Placid Lodge, The Weekapaug Inn in Rhode Island and the former Millstone Café in Kent.

"Thank you [James Beard Foundation] for nomination! So proud of the team [at Community Table]. Thank you for putting up with my terrible jokes and pushing out some dope local food at the same time!" Hunter wrote on Instagram.

Touponce joined 85th Day Food Community in 2017, rising up through the kitchens of Oyster Club, Tree House, Grass & Bone, and Stone Acres Farm. In 2021, she was named Executive Chef of Oyster Club and later, The Port of Call.

According to the biography on the restaurant’s website, Touponce attended the New England Culinary Institute (NECI) in Essex Junction until 2007. In 2010, she moved on to her first sous chef position at Italian Restaurant First and Last Tavern in Hartford. She also cooked at Firebox in Hartford, quickly moving from sous chef to executive chef.

"There aren’t enough words to describe how I’m feeling at this moment. I’m so honored and grateful to be recognized by the James Beard Foundation and to be in the company of so many talented chefs," Touponce said in an Instagram post. It took a tremendous amount of effort to get here, and it feels surreal!

The nominees for the 2023 awards will be announced on March 29 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

