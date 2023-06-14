AG Department's winery app brings big business to vineyards

More and more people are finding vineyards like the Lost Acres Vineyard in North Granby largely because of the app.

GRANBY, Conn. — More and more people are finding Lost Acres Vineyard in North Granby, and, largely, that’s due to the wines they make on-premises, but technology is helping too.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is touting the relaunch of their CT Wine Passport which is another way to get visitors to their vineyards.

"The Passport is awesome,” Michelle Niedermeyer, who owns Lost Acres Vineyard with her husband, Kevin, said. "You can really see an uptick in business but it’s fun because It also gives you something to talk about to talk with the customers.”

The Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, Bryan Hurlburt said of the newest version of the CT Wine Passport, "It’s a great way to pump up our tourism and agritourism in the state.” Hurlburt added, “There are 38 wineries participating all across the state.”

Niedermeyer said that the summer season at Lost Acres usually brings out visitors to enjoy the wine and the scenery at her vineyard but that the CT Wine Passport can only help.

“People are coming here from all over New England, I think we are really feeling good about this year," said Niedermeyer.

Taegan Lapuk, who works in the tasting room at Lost Acres added, “People have come just for our wine because they found it on the app.”

