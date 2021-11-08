American Flatbread pizza restaurant in South Windsor closes

In a message posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, owner Neil Sharp said time and circumstances did not allow them to give everyone more notice.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The American Flatbread pizza restaurant at the Evergreen Walk in South Windsor has closed its doors effective immediately.

In a message sent to staff and posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, owner Neil Sharp said time and circumstances did not allow them to give everyone more notice of the closure.

“With all the legal maneuvering, negotiations, and confidentiality agreements involved in with big deals like Evergreen Walk, time was a luxury we just didn’t have,” he wrote.

Sharp said they had been exploring other options of moving their restaurant to another location in Evergreen Walk, but the cost of construction, materials, staffing shortages and multiple other factors made moving an infeasible venture.

“We really wanted to make it work,” he said, adding: “We agreed to give the current space back to the landlord as they have some serious redevelopment going on in the plaza! In a year or so, Evergreen Walk will be a very different looking place.”

Some of the staff will have the opportunity to stay employed at other American Flatbread locations in Connecticut. Sharp said all gift cards issued at the South Windsor location can still be used in the Canton location or at any American Flatbread.

“Finally, we want to thank all of you for your support and allowing us to be part of your community,” Sharp said. “It’s been a joy to serve you and be at the table for your family meals and celebrations. Maybe when circumstances are better, you may see us again. Thanks again, and be well.”

