Auntie Anne's and Evil Genius Beer Company debut 'Is Butter a Carb?,' a new lager just in time for Oktoberfest

"Is Butter a Carb?," has a "rich, malt backbone balanced by delicate hop character" and is now available in Pennsylvania, as well as eight other states.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Auntie Anne's and Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company on Monday announced their collaboration for this year's Oktoberfest season: the release of a brand new lager.

The lager, dubbed "Is Butter a Carb?" is available now in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, and yes, Pennsylvania.

Brewed not only with imported German hops and malts, but also with fresh-baked Auntie Anne’s soft pretzels, this is the first time that the pretzel chain's iconic, super buttery twists have been used as an ingredient to develop and create a unique beer available for purchase, according to a release.

"Is Butter a Carb?" is 5.5% ABV and has a "rich, malt backbone balanced by delicate hop character, and features a prominent, toasty flavor profile that is rounded out with pleasant salinity," according to Evil Genius.

It's available in cans for beer and retail stores, and kegs (sixtels and halves) for bars and restaurants. Though price for a six-pack may vary by state, it will hover around $11.99.

“We can’t wait for fans of Auntie Anne’s and Evil Genius to get a taste of this fun collaboration,” Auntie Anne’s Director of Brand Marketing Danika Brown said in a statement. “It was important to us to not only create a beer made with our iconic pretzels, but also a beer that could be enjoyed alongside our pretzels. We knew we wanted something that would transport our fans and allow them to feel like they were celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany.”

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Auntie Anne's," Evil Genius Beer Company's National Sales Manager Kevin Keller also said in a statement. "We all have such fond memories of their hot, handmade pretzels and that kind of nostalgia is exactly the kind of feeling we love to deliver with our beers. The taste and smell will bring this seasonal beverage to life in a way unlike any other Oktoberfest-style beer before."

To kick off the release, folks who are interested can head to Philadelphia on Aug. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. for an Oktoberfest Party at Evil Genius' brewery located at 1727 North Front Street.

The party will feature the Auntie Anne’s crew, a stein hoisting competition, the Auntie Anne’s Food Truck, Oktoberfest style décor, Oktoberfest-inspired food specials, and traditional German music. Polkadelphia, a "non-traditional oompah band," will perform from 6 to 8 p.m., and a liter lift competition will take place at 7 p.m. The winner will take home a special prize.

