Aurora's Restaurant expands as pizzeria in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. — Hartford's Guatemalan eatery, Aurora's restaurant, has expanded to Enfield and this time, they're serving pizza.

Aurora's Pizza opened last week, and co-owner Karen Valenzuela said the expansion of their Hartford-based restaurant is part of her brother's passion for making pizzas.

"Aurora's in Hartford is owned by my mother, my sister, and me...My brother always loved pizza. He always loved working with dough, just like me. So he found this place and he always wanted a pizza place," said Valenzuela.

The owners chose to open the pizzeria in Enfield because it is similar to Hartford and they want to bring something new to Enfield.

"It was my brother, mostly. He was the one that was drawn to here. He's the one that found this place and he insisted on me coming and looking at it... I thought it was a great location because there's a lot of traffic and we know there's a lot of Hispanic people here too," she said.

Valenzuela said having a business is hard, mainly because a lot of it is not in her hands, but having your own place and working for yourself is good. She is using her skills as an entrepreneur to learn.

"We really like this place and people have shown that they like the place. They make good comments. They like the freshness. We try to make everything as fresh as we can and we get a lot of online and delivery orders," she said.

Lauren Bissey was inspired to go to Aurora's Pizza after her mom said she loved it.

"So my mom came last week, she tried it for the first time. She said the pizza was amazing so I'm here with my son and grandpa to try it for the first time. It's super cute in here and we're excited," said Bissey.

The pizza shop offers signature pizzas such as Aurora's Supreme, which has chorizo and Serrano peppers. They also offer the Aurora's bowl, Stromboli's, and juices such as pink chia lemonade and grilled pineapple lemonade.

Valenzuela said they have always envisioned working for themselves and while they're taking it day by day, they hope to one day have multiple restaurants.

Aurora's Pizza is located at 117 Hazard Ave. in Enfield.

