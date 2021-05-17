Baking Crafting & Creating in East Windsor

As a lifelong baker, the owner says it was a leap of faith for her to open this business, it's something she does not see as work, rather, as her passion.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — It was a sweet way to end the year of 2019, that’s when Mercedes Delano opened Bake Craft & Create L.L.C., a place for kids and adults alike, to learn to craft all things dessert!

As a lifelong baker, Delano said it was a leap of faith for her to open this business, it's something she does not see as work, rather, as her passion. But when the pandemic hit, that sugar high, turned into a sugar low.

"Personally, I cried for about a week," said Delano. "Then I said nope, I’m not ready to give up yet."

From there, Delano adapted, and turned to new options, like virtual classes and curbside pickup, and the community that kept her afloat.

"The women behind me (the women featured on the FOX61 morning news)... it’s like giving back to them," said Delano. "They supported me the whole entire time."

From birthday parties, vino and cake nights, classes, and camps, the options are endless. For some, it's even become a hobby.

“Zoe is one of the kids that comes here for birthday parties, classes, camps," said Delano. "She keeps coming back, and that feels good.”

Zoe Hamylak is an 8-year-old on a mission. She dreams of one day being a professional soccer player or baker, and she has even been featured in a local magazine for her talents.

"I really like to bake, and it’s just really fun to create here," said Hamylak. "You get to use your imagination with the frosting, and the decorating, and it’s really great."

Prices vary depending on what type of baked goods you’re crafting, and the number of items you’ll need. For more information go here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.