'One bite, everybody knows the rules': Barstool's Dave Portnoy visits Danielson pizza restaurant

The Barstool Sports founder is wildly famous for his nationwide "pizza reviews" on social media, rating restaurants on a point scale.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — "El Pres" has returned to Connecticut for another pizza review.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who has visited the Nutmeg State several times before, released a new video with one of his famous "pizza reviews" at New York Pizza Company in Danielson.

Portnoy rated New York Pizza Company's pies with a 7.6 out of 10.

Portnoy has become popular on social media for his videos, visiting pizza restaurants across the country, trying different styles of pizza, and rating them on a point scale.

🍕🍕🍕🍕 Here it is! 🍕🍕🍕🍕 We are super honored that he took the drive out to little Danielson CT! Thanks to all that... Posted by NewYork PIZZA CO. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Portnoy's mannerisms and sayings have become iconic in pop culture, especially the line, "One bite, everybody knows the rules," which he says prior to taking a bite, followed by several more bites of the pizza.

"It looks good, but what are we doing?" Portnoy said as he opened the pizza box, presumably reflecting on the hours of driving he's done for his ongoing New England pizza tour. "Is it two hours good?"

Passersby said hello and took pictures as Portnoy took the "one bite."

"The owner is super excited to see me. Let's hope this lives up to the hype," Portnoy said.

Look Who Stopped By Today! 👀 David Portnoy - El Presidente #onebiteeveryoneknowstherules #onebite #barstoolsports Posted by NewYork PIZZA CO. on Thursday, June 9, 2022

As he ate the first slice, Portnoy said "It's a really good pizza, in Danielson, Connecticut, in the middle of nowhere."

The founder of Barstool Sports has sampled pizza from thousands of restaurants around the country, and has gone on the record multiple times saying New Haven-style pizza is the best, calling New Haven "the pizza capital of the United States."

Let me settle this once and for all. The pizza capital of the United States is New Haven Ct. Anybody who says otherwise is wrong. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 9, 2021

New York Pizza Company is located on Furnace Street in Danielson, in the town of Killingly.

