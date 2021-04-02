Chef Ani’s Pop Up Super Bowl Boxes

Chef Ani’s menu for two is packed with options and is no doubt full of flavor for the big game.

ESSEX, Connecticut — While the Super Bowl is about football, c’mon, let’s get real, it’s really all about the food.

“Just really have fun that day, a lot of people spend all day long making dips and things like that,” said Chef Ani Robaina.

And that is where Executive Chef Ani Robaina comes in with her gourmet pop up Super Bowl box.

“Take off the pressure of cooking,” smiled Chef Robaina. “Some things you may not make yourself so that’s the thought behind it, it’s all Covid friendly packed and it’s all ready to go straight into the oven.”

And Chef Ani’s menu for two is packed with options and is no doubt full of flavor for the big game.

Chef Ani explains her menu, “these are some nice Korean style bbq wings, these are empanadas, queso fundito empanadas, these are pulled short rib tater tot nachos, so instead of tortillas we put crunchy tater tots underneath, Maryland crab cakes, really great, gluten free there is absolutely no filler in there, its all crab meat and salted caramel brown butter rice krispy treats and a little bit of truffle popcorn.”

And finish off Ani’s great game day feast with a local beverage and a tasty cocktail.

“Working with the wonderful folks at Drink Ripe and they are pre made cocktails, you don’t have to do anything, there is a rosemary mojito and a smoked mole margarita, you get two plastic glasses and you even get a little rimming kit for your glasses,” said Ani.

Now if you were set for the Super Bowl, Ani’s got you covered for Valentine’s Day, she’s partnering with Simon’s Marketplace in Chester with another Pop Up Box menu.