Two Connecticut breweries named to beer magazine’s ‘best of 2021’ lists

Counter Weight Brewing Co. in Hamden and Fox Farm Brewery in Salem made the cut.

A leading beer industry magazine has added two Connecticut breweries to its “best of 2021” lists.

Online craft beer magazine Hop Culture picked out Counter Weight Brewing Co. in Hamden for its “12 Best Breweries of 2021” list. The list includes 11 other breweries from all over the U.S. and one from Mexico.

“To clarify this list means that out of all the breweries in the world, we picked the ones we thought were the best – period,” the magazine wrote.

According to Harrison Hickok, co-host of the Drinking Socially podcast and who submitted the Hamden brewery for consideration, Counter Weight Brewing has one of the best go-to IPAs on the market: the Headway IPA. He also praised them for their beer Workhorse, a “world-class take on a German Keller Pilsner.”

He said they also make a Helles Lager called Ein Helles that the magazine considers one of the best examples of this style of beer.

“If you’re looking for a community-minded spot with experienced brewers running through the gamut of great beer styles, you’ve found just that with Counter Weight,” the magazine wrote.

In a Facebook post, the brewery thanked Hop culture for the recognition.

“It is an honor to be recognized and we’re proud of our team for their hard work,” the post said. “We’re excited for what 2022 has in store!”

Heavy hitter Samuel Adams - Boston Beer Company was among the other locations to make this list.

The other Connecticut brewery feeling the love from Hop Culture is Fox Farm Brewery in Salem. Their beer – The Cabin – was named to the magazine’s “Top 12 Beers We Drank in 2021” list.

“If you’ve never tried a smoked beer, I highly recommend doing what you can to get your hands on this one,” said Britt Burke, co-host of Beers With(out) Beards and manager of event ops, Next Glass.

Burke said Fox Farm Brewery’s 5.3 percent ABV Smoked Helles Lager is the “perfect intro to smoked beers as well as a delightful addition to the landscape for the smoke aficionado.”

Burke said the smoke is in the beer, but not overpowering.

---

---

