Connecticut Brewery owners raise a glass to the lowering of COVID-19 restrictions

Starting on May 19, COVID-19 mandates with some exceptions will be lifted in Connecticut.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — This week marks “American Craft Beer Week” and brewery owners in Connecticut have plenty to celebrate as more COVID-19 restrictions will soon go away.

Senator Richard Blumenthal visited the team at New Park Brewing in West Hartford to discuss the beer business of which about 120 small craft brewers currently are working to come back from the pandemic.

Blumenthal said, “these are small businesses providing good jobs to people who need to keep them in business.”

John Doyle one of the owners at New Park Brewing said he is looking forward to May 19th when things in his taproom will begin to look very close to normal business.

“It’s going to be so nice to take down the plexiglass and get rid of all the alcohol cleaner,” said Doyle, who then added, “feeling normal again – it’s awesome.”

In Bloomfield, Curt Cameron, the president of the Thomas Hooker Brewing Company which also has a location at the Colt Building in Hartford said, “what is going to be great is getting back to “business as usual” – for my employees and for the customers. We’re excited about it.”

Phil Pappas, the president of the Connecticut Beer Guild said, “it’s been a hard-fought year, I think this speaks to our resilience as an industry.”

