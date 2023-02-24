Arethusa Farm in Connecticut makes cheese history! Wins U.S Championship Cheese Contest

The Arethusa cheese team's entry of Europa Cheese was the flavor that brought it home.

LITCHFIELD, Conn — Congratulations are in order for the Arethusa cheese team for winning Best Entry in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

Arethusa Farm Dairy's Europa Cheese, an aged Gouda, was the winning cheese. Europa topped 2,249 entries from 197 dairy companies and cooperatives across 35 U.S. states to win the coveted top prize.

35 states were represented in the 2023 contest. With an impressive 54 Best of Class finishes, Wisconsin earned the highest number of gold medals. Dairy manufacturers from California took home nine golds, and Idaho finished third in the ranking with eight Best of Class awards. But it was a Connecticut farm that took the top prize.

Arethusa Farm posted on their Facebook about this accomplishment and said:

"We’re incredibly thankful for our entire Cheese Team for everything they’ve done. It can’t be overstated how much of an honor this is. Our team has consistently worked hard to deliver only the best, so to receive this level of recognition means the world to them.

It’s really amazing how far we’ve come, so thank you everyone for all your support for Arethusa Farm Dairy, and for allowing us to continue creating and doing what we love."

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association has hosted the contest since 1981, and says the biennial contest is "the country’s premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition." A team of 42 nationally renowned judges evaluated all entries over the two-day event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

