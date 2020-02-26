Connecticut Eats restaurant week starts February 24

The event ends on March 1st

CONNECTICUT, USA — CT Eats restaurant week is here now until March 1st. With over 160 restaurants across the state to choose from all with different deals.

Fox61’s Rachel Piscitelli took a tour of just two of the places on the list.

First stop J Restaurant Bar in Hartford where the prefix menu starts at $20.20. From steak and chicken to penne alla vodka, Restaurant owner Jordan Dikegoros explained “we’re offering Three-course meal for $20.20 we have for appetizers to choose from six on trees at the $20 mark we have two entrées at the $30 mark and you also get a dessert for choices for dessert”

If casual dining or Mexican is more your speed the newly opened Taco Co in Shelton menu has margaritas, tacos, and much more.

“You can try a little bit of our menu for restaurant week you start off with a pitcher of margaritas if you can do whatever you want jalapeño, strawberry or you can do a regular house then from there you get a snack or dunk which would be something to queso dip or nachos then from there any two tacos from our 12 to 15 different tacos that we have after that you get a salad with the side of road corn then you finish off with tres leches” explained Taco Co waiter Mathew Baker.