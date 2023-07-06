x
Food

Beloved Derby restaurant closing doors Friday

After five years, Retro Grub and Pub will have its final dinner service for its loyal customers.
Credit: Google Street View

DERBY, Conn. — The Derby restaurant Retro Grub And Pub will be closing its doors for the final time on Friday. 

The family business has been a staple in the community for almost five years, serving up Derby residents.

On their Facebook, they posted a message saying that they've built many friendships and lifelong relationships, as well as hosted incredible special events. 

They say they're proud that they were able to survive the hardship of the pandemic, but July 7 will be their final day. 

On Friday, the band Crash 21 will be playing at 7:30 p.m.

The restaurant says that reservations are filling up fast so if you want to see availability, call them at 475-777-5366.

