Dunkin' to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday with free doughnuts

Connecticut customers can enjoy a free doughnut with beverage purchase on Friday, June 4

HARTFORD, Conn. — To celebrate National Donut Day, Dunkin' locations for much of the state will offer customers a free doughnut.

Officials said all day on Friday, June 4, participating Dunkin’ locations in Connecticut, excluding Fairfield County, are offering guests a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

And the customers can not only eat but wear their doughnuts on their sleeve. The company will launch its #NationalDonutDay collection, featuring limited-edition customizable doughnut-themed fashions. The #NationalDonutDay collection drops at 12:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 3, exclusively at shopdunkin.com.

Officials said National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.