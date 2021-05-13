EXCLUSIVE: Barstool president Dave Portnoy touts Connecticut as the pizza capital

"New Haven people and Connecticut people take their pizza just as serious as I do” said Portnoy.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — FOX61’s Lauren Zenzie spoke exclusively with Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, who says Connecticut should be known as the “Pizza Capital of the World.”

After the State House of Representatives passed House Bill 5656, making pizza the official food of Connecticut, Portnoy posted a portion of the house meeting, that quoted his signature “one bite” pizza ratings.

"Finally we are getting to the good stuff on the ct house floor," he tweeted.

Portnoy is known for his pizza reviews all around the country.

Portnoy spoke with FOX61 News on Wednesday morning about why he believes Connecticut has earned the title.

“The New Haven-style, which is obviously so unique to New Haven and the surrounding areas, and as I’ve traveled the country and realized the impact, I mean everywhere you go, at least most places, have at least one New Haven-style, and it’s all back to someone who lived in that area," he said.

Portnoy says some of his favorite pizzas come from the Elm City. His favorite kind are the crispy, coal/wood-fired pizzas with no “flop.”

“It’s the best pizza places in the country and there’s a bunch of them, all so tight, so it truly is I think the best pizza in the world," he said.

Portnoy said he got a "kick out of it" when House lawmakers mentioned his “one bite” challenge.

"New Haven people and Connecticut people take their pizza just as (seriously) as I do,” he added.

Through Portnoy’s pizza journey, he’s come to find some of the signature things that are tell-tale signs pizza is from New Haven.

“The unique New Haven signature is the A’s, so Apizza, which I didn’t know about, but anywhere you go in the country for the most part, if you see the A in front of the pizza, that means it originated from New Haven,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy plans on making a trip back to Connecticut to try some of the new pizza places that have emerged since his last visit. He says that he always loves coming back to Connecticut to visit his all-time favorite place for a good slice of pie.

