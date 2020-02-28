Foodie Friday: Goldie's Eatery in Seymour

Have limited time? It's a great spot for breakfast or lunch!

SEYMOUR, Conn. — For this week's Foodie Friday, we are at Goldie's Eatery in Seymour!

If you only have a minute, you can stop in to get a bite to eat. If you have an hour, you're welcome to take up a seat and stay awhile!

They serve breakfast and lunch.

One Yelp reviewer said:

"Great spot to grab breakfast or lunch especially if you have limited time. The staff is friendly and just super quick. I happened to stop by here during their lunch rush and even though the line was long they just really got through everyone quickly and with a smile."

The restaurant was named after the owner's grandmother who loved to cook!

They boast great sandwiches and salads as well as daily specials.

They're located at 45 New Haven Road, Seymour. Head to Yelp to learn more about their hours.