Foodie Friday: Life Bowls in Madison

MADISON, Conn. — Need a healthy stop during a visit to Madison? You can stop by Life Bowls at 757 Boston Post Road!

Their menu includes many things including acai bowls, fruit bowls, smoothies, avocado toast, and more!

Life Bowls is also vegan-friendly, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

Life Bowls also has a food truck! They offer catering services for a multitude of events including weddings, parties, corporate events, and more.

On their website, Life Bowls says they want to offer healthy meal options that are suitable for any diet and enjoyable at time of day:

"Whether you stop into our storefront location in Madison, CT, or book our truck for a private event, we continually focus on providing healthy and delicious products of superior quality in both taste and presentation. From a fuel-filled breakfast to kickstart your day, a post-workout recovery, a light mid-day meal, or healthy dessert alternative, we've got you covered."

