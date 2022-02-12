Lobster Landing's lobster rolls rated among best in New England | Foodie Friday

Nestled right on the shorelines of Clinton lies a building full of character and lobsters.

CLINTON, Connecticut — For this week’s Foodie Friday, FOX61's Brooke Griffin went south to the town of Clinton in search of the best lobster roll in Connecticut. This is where she found Lobster Landing.

It was her first very lobster roll experience and she wasn’t disappointed.

“It started as just a live market in ’97, then they started selling hotdogs in 2001, and a couple of years later they added the lobster roll to the menu. So from there people had the lobster rolls, it took off, we’ve been growing ever since,” said co-owner Angela Morander.

Lobster Landing has been named one of the Connecticut icons when it comes to the famous warm butter and lemon lobster roll.

“People will come down and they’re like oh did you see you’re in this brochure on all these delta flights and I was like wow really I didn’t know that, or hey you were on the news last night, or you’re in this article, and it’s just crazy that that many people just really appreciate what we do,” Morander said.

Co-owners Morander and Rachel Steponkus said Lobster Landing was their first job more than a decade ago, now it’s become home. The pair bought out the former owner in January and have kept each charming recipe and process exactly the same as before.

“People can’t come here without taking pictures of the building or in front of the building, people come down for their Christmas cards and stuff,” Morander said. “People just love the atmosphere and the ambiance the restaurant gives so it’s a great place to eat and enjoy your lunch.”

The menu is limited to only a handful of options, but they say that is due to their restaurant focusing on quality over quantity.

“We have hot lobster rolls which is the main selling point people come for the lobster rolls we also have sausage and pepper onion grinders, hot dogs, clam chowder, and lobster bisque for soups, and the house salad, we have coleslaw bags of chips and canned drinks,” Morander said.

They tell us each item is done with flavor in mind.

“The roll is just perfect the consistency and the way it toasts on the grill, the lemon, the butter are all fresh and the fact we use the claw, knuckle, and tail on the lobster, the tail meat really makes it better,” Morander said.

And the best part? Many of the lobsters often come from the docks only a few feet away.

“We try to keep everything as local as we can, the small lobsters we’ll get from the sound and anything bigger we have to go a bit more north like Maine and Canada, but we try to keep everything local,” Morander said.

They say things have run the same way for years and they are thrilled to carry on the delicious lobster roll tradition.

Lobster Landing has winter hours through December 31st when they close for the season. You can check their website at https://lobsterlandingct.com/ or social media at @lobsterlanding for what days they will be open and ready to serve.

