Friendly’s to give out a million free sundaes this summer -- but there's a catch

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Summer’s here, so why not make every day Sundae Funday?

Here’s the scoop: as part of its new Sweet Rewards Club, Friendly’s Restaurants announced plans to give out over a million free sundaes this summer.

The Sweet Rewards Club is a loyalty program where customers can earn sweet treats, beginning with a free medium sundae, by simply registering for or downloading the Friendly’s mobile app or website.

Free ice cream makes everyone scream, but there’s more on the table than just a free sundae for signing up.

According to Friendly's, members also earn a $5 reward for every 75 Sweet Rewards points earned, a free medium sundae during their birthday month, free delivery on Tuesdays when an online order is placed thru the Friendly’s mobile app or website, a free medium sundae reward after five medium or larger sundaes have been purchased and more delicious delights to come.

Let’s get to the pint: “The only thing better than a sundae, is a free sundae, and the Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club is our way of making it even more deliciously fun to visit our restaurants and earn rewards in a fast and convenient way,” CEO of Friendly’s Restaurants Craig Erlich said in a statement. “And the cherry on top? This is just the beginning…. we will be surprising our customers with exclusive offers throughout the year, giving them even more reasons to visit.”

In honor of Friendly’s Restaurants President Blake, they said they will sweeten the deal on Founders Day, July 18, with a free medium Fribble to each of its Sweet Rewards members.

As temperatures rise, stay cool out there and treat yourself.

For more information about Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

