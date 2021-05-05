GastroPark in West Hartford celebrate Cinco De Mayo with food trucks and more

While the weather did slow things down for this outdoor space it did not stop folks from coming out and enjoying the fresh food and local drinks.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — GastroPark in West Hartford celebrated Cinco De Mayo by hosting a San Diego Style food truck and a mobile bar. While the weather did slow things down for this outdoor space it did not stop folks from coming out and enjoying the fresh food and local drinks.

“It’s been a little bit slower today because of the rain but a lot of people have still come out to see the Green Grunion because they have a great following,” said Co-owner of GastroPark Tate Norden.

From Bethel Connecticut, Paul Mannion says he got his inspiration for the San Diego-style burritos from when he lived there.

“It’s more the fillers than the actual components. San Diego style is more of what you want the meats, the cheeses, the Pico de Gallo” said Mannion

Some of the favorites were the fish tacos and the Cali Burrito featuring French Fries on the inside

“The crème de la crème of the San Diego burrito is French Fries, lime or citrus marinara, cheese, Pico de Gallo, crema, guac..” said Mannion

Using many local products, as products from local breweries and distilleries as well as fresh ingredients, the mobile bar featured five cocktails for Cinco de Mayo.

“I love taking classic drinks and doing a little twist on it and doing a little spin on it and I try to use as many fresh ingredients as possible,” said Bar Manager Hilary Brooks

GastroPark is currently an outdoor dining destination that features local food trucks on a rotating basis.

“We pulled a lot of inspiration from beer gardens in Europe and a lot of different old-school food trucks parks that are out west,” said Norden

There are plans by the end of the month to open the indoor space with a bar, bakery, and coffee shop. It is open Wednesday – Sunday 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Sound good? You can follow them here to find on where they’re going next

Iron and Grain provided the drinks from their mobile bar.

