Introducing the latest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup: Adventurefuls

The Adventurefuls cookie, "an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt," will join the nationwide lineup in January.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There will be a new Girl Scout cookie in the lineup when sales begin next year, according to the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania and Girl Scouts of the USA.

The Adventurefuls cookie, "an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt," will join the nationwide lineup in January, GSHPA said in a press release.

"Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program," GSHPA said. "Girl Scouts in GSHPA’s 30-county footprint and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas."

Proceeds from the sale of Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies fuel local Girl Scouts' adventures throughout the year, GSHPA said.

"Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world," GHSPA said. "Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, not only do girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go."

Cookie fans will be able to get their hands on the new Adventurefuls cookie at two upcoming release parties, which will be held at the following locations:

The Cocoa Boardroom at the Hershey Lodge: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 16

Tutoni's in York: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 29

Adventurefuls and the rest of the Girl Scout cookie lineup will be available when the 2022 selling season begins in January.

“The release of the Thin Mint Cookie in 1959 changed the Girl Scout Cookie Program forever," said Jess Delp, Director of Product Program and Retail for GHSPA. "This is because Girl Scouts across the country offered the same cookie at the same time.

“Since then, no cookie has ever been released in the same manner… until now. We are so excited to share this delicious new cookie this year to everyone!”