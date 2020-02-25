x
Gold at the end of the rainbow: McDonald's unveils swanky Shamrock Shake

It'll cost a pretty penny, but it's all for charity
Credit: McDonald's

Forget the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow: McDonald's is offering something much more...tastier. 

To help celebrate its 50th anniversary, McDonald's unveiled the "Golden Shamrock Shake". It's a hand-crafted cup made with 18k gold and decked to the nines in emeralds, white diamonds, and yellow diamonds. 

This isn't a cup you toss to the back seat of the car when you're done.

How much is the cup worth? It'll only cost you a cool $100,000. 

Can't afford that? Well, for all your Shamrock Shake enthusiasts, you still have a chance to win the Golden Shamrock Shake by placing a bid at the Ronald McDonald House Charities eBay page.

At the time of writing this, the price was almost $23,000, so get a move on! 

In 1974, McDonald's says the sales from the first Shamrock Shakes helped build the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.

 Fun fact: The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a McDonald's owner and operator in Connecticut! The tasty treat debuted three years later in 1970.