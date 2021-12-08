J Timothy's Taverne closes indoor dining area in midst of heatwave to give kitchen staff a break

Customers were met with signs inside and outside of the restaurant, notifying them of their closure for the next two days.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Thursday's excessive heat was a scorcher and more the reason to stay indoors to cool down.

One business in Plainville closed its doors for indoor dining because of the brutal temperatures.

J Timothy's Taverne announced they are closed for indoor dining Thursday and Friday and offering a limited takeout menu only to give their kitchen staff a break from the heat.

"Definitely over 100," said Greg Gardner, owner of J Timothy's Taverne.

That is how hot it gets inside the kitchen at his restaurant.

Customers were met with signs inside and outside of the restaurant, notifying them of their closure for the next two days.

"We're cycling guys in and out every half hour or so they can come out and cool down," added Gardner.

What normally was a busy dining area filled with chatter turned quiet.

Gardner said he never had to do this before and would consider doing it again if another heatwave came.

The restaurant took a big hit from the pandemic where they dealt with a labor shortage, but there were the few cooks who came back to work, staying committed to serving food to the public.

As an act of gratitude, Gardner said they deserve this break.

"The guys that have been coming back to work and working with us have been there for us - steady, steady as she goes and we're appreciative of that. It's taking over the guys who have taken care of us," added Gardner.

J Timothy's will be reopening their indoor dining area on Saturday when it is expected to cool up.

Norwich Public Utilities issued a power alert to urge its customers to conserve energy over the next three days as the company expects to see very high demand for electricity.

"If you can set your air conditioner to 72 or 73 degrees, if you have a window unit, don't use it or leave it running if no one is home because that's just a waste. Consider waiting until after 7 o'clock before you use any major appliances," said Chris Riley, spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities.

Riley added not only will these moves save customers money on their electric bill, but they will reduce the chance of power outages.

"If it's being used a great deal between 4, 5, 6, and 7 o'clock, it's not going to be able to cool off as quickly, so we want to let the equipment rest overnight," added Riley.

