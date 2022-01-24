x
Food

Krispy Kreme partners with the Red Cross to help donate blood

The push for the public to donate blood is because of a national blood shortage, and the Red Cross is trying to find ways to increase blood supply.
Credit: Krispy Kreme

CONNECTICUT, USA — People who have donated blood to the Red Cross will now be able to receive a free dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. 

Krispy Kreme announced the partnership Monday and that it will last until the end of the month of January. 

The push for the public to donate blood is because of a national blood shortage, and the Red Cross is trying to find ways to increase blood supply. 

"With the nation facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those willing to roll up a sleeve and give blood during January, National Blood Donor Month,"  Krispy Kreme stated on their official page. 

You must show proof to the people at Krispy Kreme whether with a sticker, an armband, or on the Red Cross donor app in order to receive the donuts. 

To learn more about the promotion or how to donate blood to the Red Cross visit bit.ly/3KCfkOJ

