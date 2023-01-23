Laurel Diner in Southbury named best in Connecticut by Food & Wine magazine

First established in 1949, this Main Street mainstay is known for its homemade corned beef hash breakfasts and a full menu of all the favorites.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — The American diner – there is no shortage in New England or in Connecticut for that matter. But which is the best one? According to Food & Wine magazine, it is the Laurel Diner in Southbury.

“In Connecticut, there’s a simple rule that will help you narrow down your options: the smaller, the better,” the magazine wrote. “There are flashier diners, the kind that call out to you from afar, and this is not one of those places. Tiny and unobtrusive though it might be, nobody who lives around here has any trouble squeezing through the door for their homemade corned beef hash breakfasts.”

The magazine’s other New England picks for best diners include Miss Worcester Diner in Worcester, Massachusetts; Biddeford, Maine’s historic Palace Diner; Gilley’s PM Lunch in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jigger’s Diner in East Greenwich, Rhode Island; and Blue Benn in Bennington, Vermont.

