It's back! McDonald's gives in to requests, announces the return of HI-C Orange

The drink has a cult-like following among many on the internet.

CLEVELAND — Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is coming back to McDonald's!

On Wednesday afternoon, the fast-food chain announced on Twitter that it will bring back the iconic Hi-C flavor that left its menus more than three years ago.

"Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will officially come back on the menu at all U.S. restaurants by this summer 2021," McDonald's shared on Twitter. "Please stop emailing me about this now."

The iconic-chain says on its website that the drink will begin popping up in locations around the country starting as soon as Feb. 15. To check for a location near you, click here.

"To those who have passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years, we’re excited to say we “C” you," the company said in a press release. "Your tweets, DMs and petitions asking for its return gave our social media community manager a LOT of content to choose from for an important menu team meeting this morning…and thanks to you, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will return to McDonald’s menus this year as a regular soft drink option, available nationwide by this summer."

Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/wIaUa6vzPZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mcdonald's Twitter account shared a Google slideshow as a joke presentation to get corporate to agree to the return of the drink.

The drink is so popular among fans that when McDonald's discontinued it in 2017, petitions online popped up all over the internet to try and get the chain to bring it back.

“The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald’s menus,” the company said on Thursday.