Meal House: bartaco's Tajin-spiced baby zucchini taco

bartaco prides itself on its atmosphere and menu! You can find them in West Hartford, Westport, and Stamford

CONNECTICUT, USA — West Hartford's bartaco shares with us a delicious recipe for Tajin-spiced baby zucchini tacos!

The restaurant is inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay, and Southern California with their menu reflecting those rich and diverse cultural dishes. They describe themselves as "upscale street food" with a coastal vibe.

You can find locations across the country, including in Connecticut in West Hartford, Stamford, and Westport.

Tajin-spiced baby zucchini taco

Serving size: 16 tacos

Ingredients

Extra Virgin olive oil

12 baby zucchini, trimmed and quartered lengthwise

Tajin Classico seasoning

1 cup charred corn and leek puree (recipe below)

Pickled onions (recipe below)

5 tablespoons of cherry peppers, small dice

16, 4 inch White Corn Tortillas, warmed

16 sprigs of cilantro, stems removed

1 lime, slice into 6-8 wedges

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over high heat and add enough oil to coat the bottom. Season each zucchini strip with Tajin Classico seasoning.

Before the oil begins to smoke, place the zucchini flesh side down in the pan and sear until brown. Repeat with all sides. You may need to cook in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.

To assemble taco:

Place 1 tablespoon of the corn puree in the middle of a warm corn tortilla.

On the puree, place 3 strips of the seared baby zucchini.

Top with 4-5 pieces of pickled red onion, 1 teaspoon of diced cherry peppers and a cilantro leaf.

Serve tacos with a lime wedge.

Charred corn and leek puree

Ingredients

4 ears of yellow corn (or whatever is sweet and fresh in your area)

1 leek

1 quart of tap water

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

1 teaspoon of kosher salt, Diamond Crystal

¼ teaspoon of sherry vinegar

Instructions

Place two ears of corn over the flame of a burner or under a broiler and turn the corn often until the kernels are charred all around.

Using a sharp knife, remove the kernels from the charred corn and set aside. Save the trimmed ears.

Then trim the kernels from the other two ears and save those separately from the charred kernels.

Place all 4 trimmed ears of corn in a small pot.

Trim the top dark green parts from the leek and add to the pot as well.

Cover with water. Bring the pot to a boil, reduce heat to a low simmer and allow to cook for at least an hour.

Strain and reserve the corn stock when finished.

Split the white part of the leek in half and rinse it well under cold water to wash out any residual dirt.

Slice each half into fine, half-moon slices and reserve.

Place the butter in a small saute pan and place over medium-high heat. Once the butter has almost browned, add the raw corn kernels and leeks. Season with salt.

Allow the corn and leeks to cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes or until the corn is cooked, the leeks just begin to brown and the whole mixture gives off a somewhat nutty aroma.

Transfer the corn/leek mixture to a blender cup, and add the vinegar and ¼ cup of the corn stock.

Blend on high until a smooth puree forms (add more stock one tablespoon at a time if needed).

Pour the puree from the blender over the charred corn kernels and mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Pickled red onions

Ingredients

½ cup of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons of kosher salt

¼ teaspoon of Mexican oregano

1 medium red onion halved and thinly sliced

¼ jalapeno pepper halved, seeds removed and thinly sliced

Instructions

Combine vinegar, sugar, salt, bay leaves, and oregano

Whisk until sugar and salt are dissolved completely.

Combine onions and jalapenos in a mixing bowl or large container.

Add the pickling liquid and combine well. Make sure the onions are completely submerged.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before using.

