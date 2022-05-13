Meal House: Beef and broccoli recipe with FOX61's Erika Arias and mom

Check out the recipe to make a delicious beef and broccoli dish, provided by FOX61's Erika Arias and her mom!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Today for "Made by Mom," FOX61's Erika Arias and her mother go through their family recipe to make an amazing beef and broccoli dish!

Check out the recipe below and give it a try!

Ingredients

1 head of broccoli

¼ - ½ lb of beef flank - cut across the grain and marinate for 20 min (marinade ingredients below)

2 stalks of scallions, sliced thin diagonally

5 cloves of garlic minced, divided

½ inch ginger sliced thin and minced

Marinade:

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

2 minced garlic

1 teaspoon of olive oil

½ teaspoon corn starch

Mix together with the sliced beef and let sit.

Gravy Slurry:

2 tablespoons of oyster sauce

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of dark soy

3 minced garlic

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

¼ to ½ cup of broth or water

½ teaspoon of corn starch

Instructions

Cut broccoli into uniform sizes, wash and drain.

On high heat, pour olive oil into the wok until hot and oil begins to wave.

Put marinated beef and stir until it's pink and then remove the meat and set it aside on a plate.

In the remaining oil, put in about 3 minced garlic and the ginger and a couple of shakes of salt. (Put more oil if needed depending on the volume if you're making a larger batch)

Stir for 5 seconds then put the broccoli in the wok and stir around a few times to cover with oil.

After 30 seconds, pour in the ¼ cup of chicken broth or water and cover.

Reduce heat to medium and cook covered for about 3-5 minutes depending on how crunchy you like your veggies. The liquid reduces the need for a lot of oil and covering it cooks it faster.

Uncover, stir in the slurry with the beef and toss a few times until it reaches a gravy-like consistency.

Throw in the scallions and remove everything to a platter.

Enjoy!

