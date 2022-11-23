Thanksgiving stuffing with spicy Italian sausage from Brio Italian Grille

Looking for a hearty stuffing recipe? Brio Italian Grille shares how to make enough to feed a crowd.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Spice up your Thanksgiving stuffing with Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, a recipe from Brio Italian Grille.

The recipe below yields 16 portions. Double the recipe if desired. Shelf life is two days after it's made.

Ingredients

Sausage - 1 1/2 lbs.

Butter - 2.5 oz

Yellow onion, 1/4' diced - 3 cups

Sage, chopped - 2 TBSP

Croutons - 2.5 lbs.

Chicken stock - 6 cups, divided

Parmesan cheese, grated - 3 TBSP

Parsley, chopped - 1/4 cup

Recipe - Prep

Thaw bulk spicy sausage on sheet pan, covered. Unwrap and spread thawed sausage on clean sheet pan and bake in 350°F oven to an internal temperature of 165°F or above. Continue cooking if needed. Do not overload the pan. Transfer to steam table pan and hold sausage and any rendering until needed for mixing. In sauté pan, heat butter until melted. Add diced onions and sauté until softened. Add chopped sage and sauté for 1 minute. In stand mixer with paddle attachment, place croutons. (If you do not have a mixer, use gloved hands with large mixing bowl for steps 7-11.) Add cooked sausage, sautéed onions and 1/2 of the chicken stock. Mix croutons, sausage, onions, stock on the lowest speed. Do not overmix, as it could turn stuffing into pasta. Slowly add remaining chicken stock while mixer is running. Stop mixer and scrape sides of the bowl. Add parmesan cheese and parsley into the mix. The stuffing should be moist but not soaking wet. Transfer stuffing to deep pan, cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Store in cooler at 41°F or below until it's time to bake.

Recipe - Cooking time

Remove plastic wrap if it was added before cooling, and place aluminum foil-wrapped pan in 350°F oven and bake about 20 mins Remove aluminum foil and bake for 10 mins until a slightly browned crust is formed. Can be warmed at 150°F until ready to serve.

