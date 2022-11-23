Thanksgiving stuffing with spicy Italian sausage from Brio Italian Grille

HARTFORD, Conn. — Spice up your Thanksgiving stuffing with Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, a recipe from Brio Italian Grille.
The recipe below yields 16 portions. Double the recipe if desired. Shelf life is two days after it's made.
Ingredients
- Sausage - 1 1/2 lbs.
- Butter - 2.5 oz
- Yellow onion, 1/4' diced - 3 cups
- Sage, chopped - 2 TBSP
- Croutons - 2.5 lbs.
- Chicken stock - 6 cups, divided
- Parmesan cheese, grated - 3 TBSP
- Parsley, chopped - 1/4 cup
Recipe - Prep
- Thaw bulk spicy sausage on sheet pan, covered.
- Unwrap and spread thawed sausage on clean sheet pan and bake in 350°F oven to an internal temperature of 165°F or above. Continue cooking if needed. Do not overload the pan.
- Transfer to steam table pan and hold sausage and any rendering until needed for mixing.
- In sauté pan, heat butter until melted.
- Add diced onions and sauté until softened.
- Add chopped sage and sauté for 1 minute.
- In stand mixer with paddle attachment, place croutons. (If you do not have a mixer, use gloved hands with large mixing bowl for steps 7-11.)
- Add cooked sausage, sautéed onions and 1/2 of the chicken stock.
- Mix croutons, sausage, onions, stock on the lowest speed. Do not overmix, as it could turn stuffing into pasta.
- Slowly add remaining chicken stock while mixer is running. Stop mixer and scrape sides of the bowl.
- Add parmesan cheese and parsley into the mix. The stuffing should be moist but not soaking wet.
- Transfer stuffing to deep pan, cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil.
- Store in cooler at 41°F or below until it's time to bake.
Recipe - Cooking time
- Remove plastic wrap if it was added before cooling, and place aluminum foil-wrapped pan in 350°F oven and bake about 20 mins
- Remove aluminum foil and bake for 10 mins until a slightly browned crust is formed.
- Can be warmed at 150°F until ready to serve.
